Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 October 2022
08:34 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,500 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,340 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,120.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Karachi
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Quetta
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Attock
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Multan
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Rawalpindi
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 136,500
|PKR 1,600
- PTI begins third day of long-march from Muridke today11:49 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
- PAKvNED: Netherlands win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan – ...11:06 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
- South Korea in national mourning as over 150 people crushed to death ...10:44 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
- NA-45 by-polls: Tough contest expected between PTI, PDM as polling ...09:49 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan approached me to appoint new Army Chief with mutual ...09:19 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
Merub Ali arranges surprise birthday party for Asim Azhar
11:44 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- For the first time, Iman Ali opens up about finding love in India07:12 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Feroze Khan launches his Youtube channel04:53 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan's Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m04:34 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022