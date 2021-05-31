Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari celebrate first wedding anniversary (VIDEO)

Celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and wife Sadaf Kanwal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today and, needless to say, the couple successfully ditches the monotonous flowers and chocolates and keep it real.

Abandoning the traditional anniversary posts, Shahroz Sabzwari keeps it sweet and short as he turns to his Instagram handle and posts a hilarious short video of his wife.

Penning a note of gratitude, he wished the supermodel expressing his love for her, “No lovey-dovey run of the mill Anniversary Post. A genuine why I Love you so much VIDEO, cracks me up every single time haha” followed by a heart emoji.

Adding onto his anniversary special post, he said, “Happy 1st Anniversary to us.”

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal in May.

Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model, the Nand actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat on Yousuf adding he never wanted to divorce her, but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.

Now, the couple keeps the fans updated about their personal life through their social media handles.