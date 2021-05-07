Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal bashed for sharing a quote
The supermodel Sadaf Kanwal turn heads whenever she comes under the limelight. From landing in hot waters over verbal diarrhoea in most of her interviews to never shying away from vocalising herself, the 27-year-old model has done it all.
Ever since her much talked about marriage with Shahroz Sbazawari, all her pictures with her husband entice criticism and backlash and this time is no exception either.
Turning to her Instagram handle, yet supermodel shared a comic yet meaningless quote regarding her husband which had triggered public attention and people flocked to critic her.
She quoted a statement from the internet on her story which reads, ” I don’t want to sleep like a baby, I want to sleep like my husband ”
Despite the quote being in good spirits, it was shared on multiple platforms which brought trouble for Kanwal.
The netizens maintained that the quote isn’t making any sense and is somewhat problematic.
Moreover, some keyboard warriors bashed Kanwal unnecessarily regarding her personal life and others were of the view that such things won't be welcomed. Here are some comments
Shahroz Sabzwari finally breaks silence on where ... 05:46 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Shahroz Sabzwari’s second marriage with supermodel Sadaf Kanwal became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused ...
