PAKvZIM: Tabish Khan awarded Test cap as Pakistan elect to bat first in second match
Web Desk
02:05 PM | 7 May, 2021
PAKvZIM: Tabish Khan awarded Test cap as Pakistan elect to bat first in second match
Share

HARARE – Pakistan on Friday won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Zimbabwe played at Harare Sports Club.

Tabish khan has been given the debut by the team management in place of Faheem Ashraf. Pakistan lead the series with 1-0. This is the last match of their African tour.

Pakistan leads the two-match Test series by 1-0. In the first Test, outstanding performance by Hasan Ali helped Pakistan to defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.

Hasan Ali dedicates Harare Test achievement to ... 08:36 PM | 1 May, 2021

Seamer Hasan Ali has been declared player of the match in view of his superb performance in first Test match against ...

More From This Category
PCB, NCOC decide on venue of PSL 2021’s ...
06:48 PM | 6 May, 2021
PAKvZIM: Babar Azam announces 13-member squad for ...
06:29 PM | 6 May, 2021
Hasan Ali climbs 15 spots, Babar Azam slips to 9 ...
04:12 PM | 6 May, 2021
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC Men's ...
04:14 PM | 5 May, 2021
Shahid Afridi awarded lifetime memberships of ...
09:33 PM | 4 May, 2021
30 Australian cricket stars stranded in India ...
08:59 PM | 4 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince William, Duchess Kate launch their own YouTube channel
02:16 PM | 7 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr