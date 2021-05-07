PAKvZIM: Tabish Khan awarded Test cap as Pakistan elect to bat first in second match
HARARE – Pakistan on Friday won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Zimbabwe played at Harare Sports Club.
Tabish khan has been given the debut by the team management in place of Faheem Ashraf. Pakistan lead the series with 1-0. This is the last match of their African tour.
Toss: Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first.#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/QvFKlYOVSB— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2021
Pakistan leads the two-match Test series by 1-0. In the first Test, outstanding performance by Hasan Ali helped Pakistan to defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.
