Trailer of Marilyn Monroe’s biopic 'Blonde' out now
Hollywood's glamorous 60s iconic star Marilyn Monroe's biopic "Blonde" is set to be released on Netflix on September 28 and the spectacular trailer has been creating waves online.
Themed on “Watched by all, seen by none”, Marilyn saw the highs of fame but ultimately struggled to stay afloat. It stars Cuban actor Ana De Armas as Monroe.
Netflix released the clip captioned, “Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."
"Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson premieres on Netflix, September 28.”
Written and directed by Dominik, Blonde is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson, with Christina Oh as executive producer.
