Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 July 2022
08:21 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 156,500 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 134,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 123,016 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,457.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Karachi
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Islamabad
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Peshawar
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Quetta
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Sialkot
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Attock
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Gujranwala
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Jehlum
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Multan
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Gujrat
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Nawabshah
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Chakwal
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Hyderabad
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Nowshehra
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Sargodha
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Faisalabad
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
|Mirpur
|PKR 156,500
|PKR 1,768
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan logs 605 fresh Covid cases, three deaths09:26 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:39 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 July 202208:21 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- British daily links tycoon Arif Naqvi to PTI foreign funding case11:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
Shehroz Sabzwari is excited as second wife Sadaf Kanwal is expecting her first baby
10:13 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan to star in new drama07:11 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
- Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite Pakistani song09:23 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022