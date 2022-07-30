Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 July 2022

08:21 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 July 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 156,500 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 134,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 123,016 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,457.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Karachi PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Islamabad PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Peshawar PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Quetta PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Sialkot PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Attock PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Gujranwala PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Jehlum PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Multan PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Bahawalpur PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Gujrat PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Nawabshah PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Chakwal PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Hyderabad PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Nowshehra PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Sargodha PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Faisalabad PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768
Mirpur PKR 156,500 PKR 1,768

