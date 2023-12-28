Search

Pakistan

IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial in cipher case till Jan 11

03:13 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial in cipher case till Jan 11
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday halted trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in cipher case till January 11, 2024.

IHC Judge Miangul Hassan issued the order on the petition filed by the former prime minister challenging his indictment and proceedings in the case by the special court established under Official Secrets Act.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Usman Gul submitted necessary documents related to the cipher case and contended that the first information report was lodged against his client before the filing of a complaint.

He added that legal procedure was ignored before the indictment of the former PTI chairman, adding that only a legally authorised official can lodged a complaint directly in court.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi received the notice in the courtroom during the hearing.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan also appeared in IHC and informed that the statements of 25 witnesses have been recorded in the cipher case.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, challenging his indictment in cipher case and the entire proceedings by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act.

On Dec 12, the ousted premier Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted in the cipher case for the second time in Adiala jail.

In his fresh plea, Khan said: “The learned trial court, while deciding the matter discussed in the petition, did not look into the true perspective of the facts and law which makes the impugned order and proceedings since 23/11/23 illegitimate/not-maintainable in the eye of law and liable to be set aside for the proper dispensation of justice.”

He requested the high court to invalidate the Dec 12 order of the special court.

“[…] It is graciously prayed that the petition in hand may very kindly be accepted while setting aside/declaring illegal, the order dated 12.12.23 by the learned trial court illegally/unauthorisedly while disobeying the law and legislature and preferred the wishes and whims of prosecution respectively in the interest of justice.”

He also prayed that proceedings of the trial court should be suspended the “interest of justice” till the decision of the fresh petition.

“Any other relief, which this honourable court deems fit and proper, may also be granted,” read the petition.

The former premier also asked the court discharge him from the case, declaring it illegal and unlawful.

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case for the second time

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Winter vacation in Punjab schools likely to be extended till Jan 8

05:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

SC rejects Imran Khan’s plea for early hearing of disqualification ...

12:33 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

11:08 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

TLP election candidate Saqib Nawaz Jan shot dead in Gujrat

01:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

ECP removes Imran Khan's name as PTI chairman

11:01 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces contesting election from Lahore and ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:42 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Quetta court orders immediate release of PTI’s Khadija Shah

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.79 283.20 
Euro EUR 309.5  312.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77  77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.47 760.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.09 930.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.67 743.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.35 332.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold price - 28 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: