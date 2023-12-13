Search

Pakistan

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case for the second time

Web Desk
02:23 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted in the cipher case for the second time.

Both PTI founder and vice president indicted by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023.

Reports in local media said Judge Abu-al Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case and framed charges against both politicians. Khan, 73, and Mr Qureshi pleaded not guilty to their involvement in the leaking diplomatic letter between Washington and Islamabad.

Imran Khan, and Shah Mahmood were charged first time in October this year.

Ex-PTI chief is battling a plethora of cases since being deposed in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year. Despite being marred in cases, the politician known for populist politics Khan amassed huge popular support. 

Earlier this year, the former cricket star was convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years in jail. As the charge was revoked, Khan remained in jail in Cipher case.

As the country head to polls, PTI founder is also restrictd from running in upcoming elections. 

Khan’s latest indictment for leaking state secret carries a far more severe penalty including life imprisonment, and in extreme cases, the death penalty.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo however stays dissent, and said he is ready to 'die but will not strike any deal or compromise on his stance'.

Imran Khan tells journalists he sees himself in jail for long period, but confident of winning elections

Web Desk

