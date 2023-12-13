Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case for the second time

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted in the cipher case for the second time.
Both PTI founder and vice president indicted by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023.
Reports in local media said Judge Abu-al Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case and framed charges against both politicians. Khan, 73, and Mr Qureshi pleaded not guilty to their involvement in the leaking diplomatic letter between Washington and Islamabad.
Imran Khan, and Shah Mahmood were charged first time in October this year.
Ex-PTI chief is battling a plethora of cases since being deposed in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year. Despite being marred in cases, the politician known for populist politics Khan amassed huge popular support.
Earlier this year, the former cricket star was convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years in jail. As the charge was revoked, Khan remained in jail in Cipher case.
As the country head to polls, PTI founder is also restrictd from running in upcoming elections.
Khan’s latest indictment for leaking state secret carries a far more severe penalty including life imprisonment, and in extreme cases, the death penalty.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo however stays dissent, and said he is ready to 'die but will not strike any deal or compromise on his stance'.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.
During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.04
|930.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.
On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
