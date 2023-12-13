Gold price dips by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in the domestic market of Pakistan saw another decline on Wednesday in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs212,600.

Similarly, the price per 10-gram plunged by Rs858 to settle at Rs182,270.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,998 per ounce.

The silver prices also witnessed a decline as per tola price decreased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,580 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Rupee continued recovering losses against the US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

On Wednesday, the local currency recorded a surge increase against the greenback, appreciating by Rs0.59 during the opening hours.

Before noon, PKR traded at 283.19, with another increase amid economic revival.