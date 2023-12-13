Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 December 2023

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)