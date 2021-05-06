Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-06-Updated 10:00 AM
09:40 AM | 6 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 06, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.10
|154.10
|Euro
|EUR
|183
|185
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|211
|214
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42
|42.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41
|42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116.50
|119
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122.50
|124.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|39.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|111.50
|113.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-06-Updated 10:00 ...09:40 AM | 6 May, 2021
- PML-N’s Moazzam Kallu clinches victory in PP-84 by-polls09:27 AM | 6 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 May 202108:49 AM | 6 May, 2021
- Ferozsons Laboratories salutes Healthcare Heroes by lighting National ...11:52 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Watch: Filling station worker douses ‘robbers’ with fuel11:21 PM | 5 May, 2021
Pakistani 'crystal artist' Sara Shakeel featured in British Vogue
06:37 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Salman Khan and Disha Patani sizzle in Radhe title track10:07 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Saboor Aly shares a heartwarming video from her Baat Paki celebration02:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Nazish Jahangir sheds light on the controversy with Mohsin Abbas ...02:10 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021