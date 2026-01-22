PAK vs AUS 2026: Pakistan T20I Squad for Australia Series (Expected)

LAHORE – Men in Green are set to host Australia for 3-match T20I series in late January 2026. This eagerly awaited clash will mark Australia’s first T20I tour to Pakistan since 2022 and is expected to serve as a critical warm-up for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

PCB is yet to confirm much awaited squad, insiders claim it will largely mirror team heading to World Cup. Salman Ali Agha will continue as skipper, leading a blend of explosive hitters, crafty all-rounders, and world-class bowlers.

Pakistan T20I Squad vs Australia

Salman Ali Agha (c)

Sahibzada Farhan

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Babar Azam

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Salman Mirza

Shaheen Afridi

Naseem Shah

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Usman Khan

Khawaja Nafay

Abrar Ahmed

Reserves: Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq

This squad closely resembles the team that played in Pakistan’s recent T20I series in Sri Lanka, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Notably, key players like Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi were missing due to Big Bash League commitments, but fans can expect a full-strength lineup this time.

PAK vs AUS Series Schedule 2026

Match Date Time (PKT) 1st T20I Jan 29 4:00 p.m. 2nd T20I Jan 31 4:00 p.m. 3rd T20I Feb 1 4:00 p.m.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Fakhar Zaman line up against a formidable Australian side fresh from the Big Bash League. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, every boundary, wicket, and strategic move in Lahore could set the tone for the global tournament.

The countdown is on, and the Gaddafi Stadium is ready to witness a T20 spectacle that promises fireworks, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable cricketing moments.

