Why is Babar Azam leaving BBL finals early this year?

LAHORE – Just as Sydney Sixers were gearing up for thrilling BBL final showdown, cricket fans were hit with unexpected news as star player Babar Azam is returning home.

Sydney Sixers opener will miss the remainder of Australian Twenty20 cricket league after being called back to Pakistan for a national team camp. The announcement came just over 24 hours before the Sixers’ crucial Challenger final against the Hobart Hurricanes at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Babar initially remained available for entire tournament and was notably absent from Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. With Australia set to play Pakistan in 3 T20Is starting January 29, the national camp takes priority, meaning Babar will leave Australia immediately.

Players still in League will remain with their teams until the final, while others will head to the UAE for a pre-tour camp on January 24. “The Sydney Sixers have been informed that Babar Azam must return to Pakistan to join his national teammates in preparation for upcoming international matches,” the club said. “He will not be available for selection for the remainder of the BBL|15 Finals Series.”

Sixers GM Rachael Haynes said they planned Babar to play the entire tournament. Pak player has been an immensely valued member of our group, and we understand the national camp takes precedence, he added.

This announcement follows minor on-field drama reported by Sixers captain Moises Henriques, who revealed Babar was briefly upset when Steven Smith denied him a single against Thunder. “It took a couple of days for that to settle,” Henriques said. “After discussions with Babar, he was absolutely fine. It was a cultural misunderstanding that was quickly resolved, and everything is friendly now.”

Babar finishes his first BBL season with 202 runs from 11 matches at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 103.06, including two half-centuries.