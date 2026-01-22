Karachi Gul Plaza: 70 still missing as families camp outside plaza amid hope for miracle

KARACHI – Operation at Karachi Gul Plaza entered Day 6 as dozens are still missing at busy commercial building in the heart of Karachi.

The city is reeling after devastating fire at Gul Plaza that claimed 55 lives so far, with at lrast 70 still missing and families clinging to hope outside the smoldering ruins.

Karachi South District Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi confirmed that 55 bodies have been recovered since the deadly blaze erupted over weekend in commercial building. Rescue teams continue to dig through the debris of the three-storey structure, searching for human remains amid twisted metal, ash, and collapsed concrete.

Outside the building, scenes of anguish continue to unfold. Relatives of missing persons have gathered near the rubble, accusing authorities of running a slow and inadequate rescue operation. Many have refused to leave the site, waiting day and night, praying for news, or a miracle.

Meanwhile, the scale of the tragedy continues to grow. Sindh Health Department official Samia Syed told journalists on Wednesday that more than 50 families of missing individuals have already submitted DNA samples. Speaking at Karachi Civil Hospital, she said,

“Once the DNA matches are confirmed, the bodies will be handed over to the respective families.” For many, even this painful closure feels desperately out of reach.

Karachi witnessed several fire incidents in markets and factories over the years, often blamed on substandard construction materials and poor safety standards. However, officials and observers say a disaster of this magnitude is rare, raising serious questions about building safety, enforcement, and accountability.

Sindh government also formed an investigation committee, but the cause of the fire remains unknown, further fueling public anger and grief.

According to earlier reports, it took 33 exhausting hours to finally bring the blaze under control. Authorities initially stated that 60 to 70 people were missing, and police later revealed that mobile phone records showed many victims’ phones were last active near the building, confirming fears that they were trapped inside.

As outrage mounts, the Sindh provincial government announced compensation of one crore rupees for each deceased victim’s family. Yet for those standing near the rubble, money offers little comfort.

Even now, scores of relatives remain at the site, staring at the ruins, whispering prayers, and waiting, some for bodies, others still holding onto hope that someone, somehow, survived.

Gul Plaza tragedy has once again plunged Karachi into grief, leaving behind charred walls, unanswered questions, and broken families, and renewing demands for justice before another preventable disaster strikes.