No Handshake? Pakistan captain Agha takes a dig at India ahead of Australia series

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped power-packed and conversation-starting promo for upcoming Pakistan–Australia T20 series, and it’s already setting social media abuzz, not just for cricket, but for a cheeky handshake moment that’s become the hottest talking point.

The promo beautifully opens in Lahore, where an Australian guest is welcomed in true Pakistani style with table overflowing with traditional local delicacies. Visibly stunned, the guest jokingly asks who could possibly foot the bill for such a lavish spread. The witty reply? “Agha Ji will pay.”

Enter Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who warmly tells the guest, “You are our guest.” The Australian visitor responds with heartfelt appreciation, praising Pakistan’s legendary hospitality and calling it unforgettable.

#𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐖𝐞𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 💪🇵🇰🇦🇺 Bank Alfalah Presents VGO TEL Mobile Pakistan vs Australia T20I Series 2026 is set to begin on 29 January! 🎟️ Get your tickets at https://t.co/r1Y5gXriiG#PAKvAUS | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/zcSOKJ14k0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 21, 2026

But the real twist comes with a dose of sharp humor and rivalry. In one standout scene, a taxi driver refuses to accept fare from the Australian passenger. The guest politely says thank you, but doesn’t shake hands. Catching this, the driver grins and quips,

“You forgot to shake hands… looks like you also visited the neighbors.” The line, seen as a playful jab at traditional rivals, has instantly gone viral and sparked lively debate online.

Wrapping up the promo, Salman Ali Agha delivers a powerful message: “We are unmatched in hospitality, but when it comes to cricket, we are fully ready for competition.”

The much-anticipated three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Australia kicks off on January 29, followed by matches on January 31 and February 1.

All matches will be played in Lahore, promising electrifying crowds and high-voltage cricket. With culture, comedy, rivalry, and competitive fire all rolled into one, this promo has ensured one thing for sure, the series has already begun off the field.