Trump spotlights Field Marshal Asim Munir during Davos meeting with PM Shehbaz

DAVOS – Field Marshal Asim Munir accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, a key global platform where political, military, and business leaders convene to discuss economic stability, security, and international cooperation.

Since its founding in 1971, Davos Forum evolved into a hub for dialogue on global challenges, with Pakistan’s participation highlighting its commitment to regional stability, governance, and economic growth.

During the forum, US President Donald Trump inquired about Field Marshal Munir, asking Prime Minister Sharif, “Where is my ‘favorite’ Field Marshal?” The Prime Minister gestured towards Munir, replying, “There he is, Mr. President.”

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Army Staff (#COAS) & Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) accompanied the Prime of #Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in #Davos#Davos2026 #AsimMunir #ISPR pic.twitter.com/WAoY9N2szL — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) January 22, 2026

Prime Minister Sharif also signed the draft Board of Peace agreement at the event, signaling Pakistan’s active engagement in promoting peace and cooperation on the international stage.