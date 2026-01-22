Latest

Pakistan

Trump spotlights Field Marshal Asim Munir during Davos meeting with PM Shehbaz

By Staff Reporter
4:32 pm | Jan 22, 2026

DAVOS – Field Marshal Asim Munir accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, a key global platform where political, military, and business leaders convene to discuss economic stability, security, and international cooperation.

Since its founding in 1971, Davos Forum evolved into a hub for dialogue on global challenges, with Pakistan’s participation highlighting its commitment to regional stability, governance, and economic growth.

During the forum, US President Donald Trump inquired about Field Marshal Munir, asking Prime Minister Sharif, “Where is my ‘favorite’ Field Marshal?” The Prime Minister gestured towards Munir, replying, “There he is, Mr. President.”

Prime Minister Sharif also signed the draft Board of Peace agreement at the event, signaling Pakistan’s active engagement in promoting peace and cooperation on the international stage.

Pakistan set to soar in Agriculture, Mining, AI, and IT: PM Shehbaz says at Davos

Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now