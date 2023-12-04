Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan tells journalists he sees himself in jail for long period, but confident of winning elections

Web Desk
01:50 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Imran Khan tells journalists he sees himself in jail for long period, but confident of winning elections
Source: Imran Khan/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan remains in jail for four months, and the politician known for populist politics speaks with journalists for the first time since his arrest in early August.

Khan, during open trial of cipher case inside Adiala jail, interacted with local media journalists and made startling revelations about his arrest and revival of Nawaz Sharif.

Former PTI chief opined that May 9 violence was part of, what he termed as the ‘London Plan’, saying he was never offered negotiations or any deals. Khan said he is ready to stay in jail for a long period, but concurrently claimed major victory of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in upcoming elections.

During the conversation, the outspoken politician claimed that was afraid his opponent would run away from the polls due to the masses' sentiment.

The former cricket star again fired a salvo against former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, calling him the man behind his downfall. He mentioned including General Bajwa and US embassy officials as witnesses in the cipher case.

He said the former chief did everything on Donald Lu’s orders, and hinted at bringing the two to the court.

Imran Khan, who was removed from party chairmanship, said May 9 violence was part of the London plan. He further called his arrest unconstitutional and lamented the massive crackdown after the riots.

He also claimed that the ‘London Plan’ was supposed to bring back Nawaz Sharif and throw PTI leaders in jail.

Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case on December 12

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:05 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case on December 12

08:55 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa responds to Imran Khan's letter

05:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Efforts being made to save powerful people in cipher case, ex-PM ...

09:38 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Barrister Gohar Khan elected PTI's new chairman, replacing Imran Khan

06:56 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

NAB files reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others in ...

12:42 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Cipher trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi to be conducted at Adiala jail ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:30 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Lahore's Lorry Adda to be transformed into an airport-style terminal

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 Dec  2023

Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues

The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 December 2023

On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043 

A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: