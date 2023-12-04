Search

Viral

World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday

Web Desk
02:30 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday
Source: Guiness World Record

The world's oldest living land animal, a tortoise named Jonathan, celebrated the 191st birthday on the island of St Helena, South Atlantic. 

Unknown at birth, she was brought to St Helena in 1882 when she was at least fifty years old, from the Seychelles. Because of his longevity, Jonathan's name will always be listed in the Guinness World Records.

Not only has this huge tortoise from the Seychelles observed the passing of time, but it has also resisted its limitations. Jonathan still has a strong will to live despite the difficulties that come with becoming older, such as losing his sense of smell and having cataracts almost completely blind him. 

Weekly hand feedings of a nutritious combination of fruits and vegetables by a committed staff safeguard his well-being and supply him with vital nutrients.

Jonathan has lived at Plantation House, the governor's mansion in St. Helena, for an incredible 141 years. a demonstration of the island's dedication to protecting this ancient creature's legacy.

Jonathan turns 191 today, and it serves as a constant reminder of the beauties of nature. His story serves as a metaphor for resiliency, showing us that life can flourish with kindness and care even in the face of ageing.

The incredible narrative of the world's oldest living land mammal captivates an audience worldwide, and Jonathan's story transcends the boundaries of his island home. As we honour this living relic, an emissary of longevity, let's consider the deep ties that bind us to the planet and its remarkable people.

Meet Scooter - the world's oldest living cat

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Viral

09:44 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Twitter explodes with memes as Australia break billion hearts in ...

08:43 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Anushka Sharma’s shocking response to Virat Kohli’s dismissal in ...

05:19 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Hira Mani pays homage to Nazia Hassan on Yashma Gill’s birthday

06:40 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Has ICC invited Imran Khan to World Cup final ceremony?

02:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

ICC accepts DRS blunder in Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match ...

12:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs in World Cup 2023 clash

Advertisement

Latest

02:30 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 Dec  2023

Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues

The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 December 2023

On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043 

A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: