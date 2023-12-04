The world's oldest living land animal, a tortoise named Jonathan, celebrated the 191st birthday on the island of St Helena, South Atlantic.

Unknown at birth, she was brought to St Helena in 1882 when she was at least fifty years old, from the Seychelles. Because of his longevity, Jonathan's name will always be listed in the Guinness World Records.

Not only has this huge tortoise from the Seychelles observed the passing of time, but it has also resisted its limitations. Jonathan still has a strong will to live despite the difficulties that come with becoming older, such as losing his sense of smell and having cataracts almost completely blind him.

Weekly hand feedings of a nutritious combination of fruits and vegetables by a committed staff safeguard his well-being and supply him with vital nutrients.

Jonathan has lived at Plantation House, the governor's mansion in St. Helena, for an incredible 141 years. a demonstration of the island's dedication to protecting this ancient creature's legacy.

Jonathan turns 191 today, and it serves as a constant reminder of the beauties of nature. His story serves as a metaphor for resiliency, showing us that life can flourish with kindness and care even in the face of ageing.

The incredible narrative of the world's oldest living land mammal captivates an audience worldwide, and Jonathan's story transcends the boundaries of his island home. As we honour this living relic, an emissary of longevity, let's consider the deep ties that bind us to the planet and its remarkable people.