SHO suspended after son’s aerial firing at Karachi police station

KARACHI – A station house officer (SHO) in Karachi was suspended after a video showing his son making aerial firing at the police station went viral.

The incident happened at Shah Faisal Colony police station on December 25 that was also the birthday of the son of SHO Waseem Siddiqui.

The suspend made the aerial firing inside the police station to celebrate his birthday.

It comes as the Karachi police chief has been asking people to avoid aerial firing as it could prove deadly. However, the recent incident shows his subordinates are openly violating the instructions.