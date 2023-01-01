New Year celebratory firing leaves 22 injured in Karachi

KARACHI – Nearly two dozen people were injured from stray bullets in incidents of aerial firing across the port city of Karachi on New Year’s Eve.

Reports in local media claimed that at least 22 citizens including women and children were shifted to different hospitals while several cases were also reported in Punjab's capital Lahore amid celebrations.

Police in the port city booked several violators whereas Lahore police also detained scores of people for resorting to celebratory firing in parts of the city.

Despite warnings, the cities were echoed with aerial gunfire and fireworks while in some cities cops, which had earlier made tall claims, miserably failed to stop shooting incidents.

Meanwhile, a large number of citizens, mostly youth, flocked to the Seaview beach to celebrate New Year after the Sindh government lifted a ban on pillion riding in the city.