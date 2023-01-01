Shoe thrown at Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori during New Year's celebrations (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A shoe was thrown at Governor Sindh and MQM leader Kamran Tessori in Karachi amid a media talk at the New Year fireworks ceremony.

Tessori, who arrived at Numaish Chowrangi to attend the New Year event, was engaged in a media talk with other party leaders when a shoe was thrown at him by an unidentified man in the audience.

Video footage of the incident showed that a flying shoe, aimed to hit the MQM leader's face, landed at his hand, while he refrained to respond to the disgraceful act.

It occurred when Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was addressing the media and Tessori later abstained to respond to take any action amid a huge crowd. He went ahead with the presser, although left after some time.

The shoe-throwing is a significant mark of disrespect, several politicians including PML-N supremo Nawaz suffered mortification of sorts at different times.