Pakistan

ECP launches postal ballot process for election staff

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2024
ECP
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has initiated the postal ballot process for eligible individuals to get ballot papers for the general elections of both national and provincial assemblies and set a deadline of January 22 to submit applications. 

The provision is specifically tailored for government officials, armed forces personnel, and individuals in public offices as well as their spouses and children, who reside away from their constituencies, to vote ahead of the polling day. 

The eligibility criteria also encompass individuals in detention and those with physical disabilities, provided they hold a computerized national identity card (CNIC) with a disability logo issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). 

“The election commission has fixed the last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for general elections to the national, and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan as 22nd January 2024,” the ECP said in a statement. 

The regulator urged individuals appointed by the returning officers, such as police personnel and polling staff assigned to various polling stations, to submit their postal ballot applications within three days of their appointment. 

The ECP said the application for a postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form which can be obtained from the concerned returning officer or may also be downloaded from the commission’s website. 

“The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations,” the statement added. 

However, the application should be forwarded or endorsed by the office of the voter to guard against unauthorized persons applying for postal ballot, according to the ECP. 

Upon receiving an application from a voter, the returning officer is required to send a ballot paper and an envelope to the voter by post, according to the Elections Act 2017. 

The envelope should include a form of certificate of posting on its face, indicating the posting date, to be filled in by the relevant post office official when the voter sends it. 

Upon receiving their postal ballot, the act says, a voter shall record their vote as prescribed. After recording, they should post the ballot paper to the returning officer in the provided envelope, ensuring it reaches before the consolidation of the results.

Forex

Rupee registers marginal gain against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 6 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 January 2024

On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430

