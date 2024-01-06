China hands over 160 electric buses to Pakistan

China handed over 160 electric buses to Pakistan at a ceremony, which was held in Suzhou Industrial Park, China, recently.

According to a report of China Economic Net, these electric buses have zero emissions, low operating costs and low noise pollution, which will greatly improve the efficiency of public transportation operations and the quality of public travel.

In terms of software intelligence, these electric buses are equipped with the intelligent operation system T-BOX, which can monitor driver behavior and vehicle operation data in real time to ensure operational safety and protect passenger travel.

The arrival of 160 e-buses to Pakistan is a new starting point, promoting the high-quality development of CPEC and BRI in the field of public transportation.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon said the new fleet of buses has arrived in Karachi. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Memon wrote, "Good News for #Karachi. New fleet of Buses finally reached at karachi. These Buses procured by PPP’s Sindh government and these are the second phase of #PeoplesBusService. Now People of Karachi will avail this amazing service with best transport and economical price. Public can use these buses in few days."