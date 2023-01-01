President, PM greet people on New Year with shared hope of stability, progress in 2023

ISLAMABAD – In separate messages at the start of the new year, President Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their determination to take Pakistan towards economic and political stability.
President Alvi, in his message, said that 2022 saw a major disaster due to floods but the nation faced the challenges with steadfastness, unity and determination. “May the New Year be a blessing to Pakistan, Islam, and the world,” he prayed.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the previous year a difficult period for the South Asian nation in wake of the worst floods that augmented the economic plights.
In a social media post, the premier wrote My new year resolution is to use my time and all my energies this year to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Pakistan”. He also pledged to bring light to the lives of 33 million flood-hit people in the country this year.
2022پاکستان کیلئےایک اور مشکل سال تھا۔بدترین سیلاب نےہماری معاشی مشکلات میں اضافہ کیا۔سالِ نو کیلئےمیرا عہد ہےکہ میں اس سال اپنا وقت اورتمام تر توانائیاں پاکستان کےلوگوں کی تکالیف کو کم کرنے،سیلاب زدگان کی بحالی اورپاکستان کوترقی و استحکام کی راہ پر گامزن کرنےکیلئےاستعمال کرونگا۔ pic.twitter.com/ZblAGUmSe9— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 31, 2022
PM continued that the world was confronted with various challenges like climate change, and mentioned securing the future of the coming generations on durable foundations in the new year.
The premier prayed for the freedom of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir and paid tribute to the bereaved families of Shuhada.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.