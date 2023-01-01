Search

Pakistan

President, PM greet people on New Year with shared hope of stability, progress in 2023

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 1 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD – In separate messages at the start of the new year, President Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their determination to take Pakistan towards economic and political stability.

President Alvi, in his message, said that 2022 saw a major disaster due to floods but the nation faced the challenges with steadfastness, unity and determination. “May the New Year be a blessing to Pakistan, Islam, and the world,” he prayed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the previous year a difficult period for the South Asian nation in wake of the worst floods that augmented the economic plights.

In a social media post, the premier wrote My new year resolution is to use my time and all my energies this year to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Pakistan”. He also pledged to bring light to the lives of 33 million flood-hit people in the country this year.

PM continued that the world was confronted with various challenges like climate change, and mentioned securing the future of the coming generations on durable foundations in the new year.

The premier prayed for the freedom of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir and paid tribute to the bereaved families of Shuhada.

