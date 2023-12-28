Quetta court orders immediate release of PTI’s Khadija Shah

QUETTA – An anti-terrorism court in Quetta granted bail to PTI activist and designer Khadija Shah in a murder case.

The ATC judge has ordered the authorities to release Shah immediately. She has been kept in jail since her arrest following the May 9 riots that took place following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Quetta police had taken her into custody on December 11 over charges of murder and attempted murder after the caretaker Punjab government revoked her detention order.

Citing a murder and attempted murder case against Shah that was registered at the Bijli Road police station in Quetta, the police had submitted an application for transit remand to the ATC.

The suspect's warrant was received from the ATC of Quetta, according to the police's application.

The ATC ordered the police to bring her before the appropriate court within a two-day period.