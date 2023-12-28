Search

Top military brass assures of extending support to ECP for General Elections 2024

05:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Top commanders of Pakistan Army said that requisite and necessary support will also be extended to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for forthcoming general elections.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the two-day-long 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ, on Thursday, said ISPR in a statement.

Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Citizens who laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. Participants also offered Fateha for the martyrs including those of DI Khan attack.

It reiterated Pakistan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.  

The participants expressed serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations by Indian military forces in IIOJK. The recent acts of abduction, torture and killing of civilians by the Indian Army were unequivocally condemned by the participants. Such acts constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self- determination. Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions. 

The forum was briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan.

It resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destablise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The forum expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza while reiterating Government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Forum reiterated its support for ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and encouraging foreign investment under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The top commanders also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money laundering, power theft and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities. Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to relevant government institutions and LEAs to curb such crimes.  

The forum was briefed on operational preparedness of the formations. COAS stressed the need for continuously maintaining operational excellence in cognitive and physical realms and pursuit of high standards of motivation and training.

General elections to take place on Feb 8, COAS Asim Munir assures overseas Pakistanis in US

