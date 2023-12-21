General elections to take place on Feb 8, COAS Asim Munir assures overseas Pakistanis in US

KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir assured the Pakistani-American business community that general elections will be held on February 8 next year in Pakistan.

The Army Chief gave the assurance during his meeting with the community at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington last week during his visit to the US. The meeting was held on Friday hours before the Supreme Court invalidated the Lahore High Court’s ruling regarding ROs and DROs appointment.

Gen Asim Munir gave the assurance when a businessman made the question during the meeting.

While talking to local media, a Texas-based Pakistani businessman, who was present in the meeting, quoted the army chief as saying, “As far as I know general elections will be held on Feb 8.”

“If elections get delayed due to that it won’t be beyond the limit when Senate elections are to be held,” Ahmed quoted COAS as saying while talking to Geo News

The next Senate elections in Pakistan are expected to be held in March 2024.