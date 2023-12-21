Search

Pakistan

Khalid Khurshid disqualified for life to lead PTI's Gilgit-Baltistan chapter

06:36 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
Khalid Khurshid disqualified for life to lead PTI’s Gilgit-Baltistan chapter
GILGTI – The Election Commission, Gilgit-Baltistan, on Thursday disqualified PTI leader and former chief minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, barring from contesting elections and holding any office in the party. 

GB’s chief election commissioner announced the ruling after conducting eight hearings on a petition field by ISF’s former president Rahman Darelo. 

The petitioner argued that the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan had disqualified him for concealing facts about his educational degree. He pleaded the election commission to declare him ineligible for both party and national elections. 

The Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan had already disqualified him for the position after finding him guilty in a fake degree case, according to media reports. 

A three-judge panel comprising Judge Malik Inayat Rahman, Justice Jawad Ali, and Justice Muhammad Mushtaq had announced the verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan People's Party leader Ghulam Shahzad Agha challenging the former CM’s educational degree. 

Agha had contended, via his counsel Amjad Hussain, that Khan's University of London degree had not been verified and had been deemed fraudulent by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

