Army Chief says no more bloc politics as Pakistan seeks balanced ties with all friendly nations

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday interacted with US think tanks and journalists and reiterated that Pakistan seeks balanced relations with friendly nations and wants to develop itself as a connectivity hub.

ISPR quoting the country’s top general said Pakistan is not interested to be part of bloc politics and instead wants to develop itself as a gateway to Central Asia and beyond.

COAS Asim Munir is on an official visit to Washington, where he interacted with top political and US armed forces officials including the secretary of state and secretary of defence, and visited Pentagon.

In his meeting with US think tank members, General Asim Munir said Pakistan is looking to broaden bilateral ties with the US through long-term multi-domain partnership.

The four-star general pointed out that his interactions during the US visit with political and military leadership remained positive and forward-looking and will help bolster the relationship between the two sides.

He further maintained that Pakistan always stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades ensuring regional stability and global peace and security, and highlighted contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism.

ISPR quoting COAS further said that Pakistan will continue to fight till the logical end, in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

In his meeting, Gen Asim also stressed upon the need for resolution of the Kashmir Issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC Resolutions. He termed IIOJK as an internationally accepted disputed area, saying no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the region.

He further called for immediate need to end the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two-state solution for enduring peace in the region.

