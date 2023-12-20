Army Chief says no more bloc politics as Pakistan seeks balanced ties with all friendly nations

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday interacted with US think tanks and journalists and reiterated that Pakistan seeks balanced relations with friendly nations and wants to develop itself as a connectivity hub.
ISPR quoting the country’s top general said Pakistan is not interested to be part of bloc politics and instead wants to develop itself as a gateway to Central Asia and beyond.
COAS Asim Munir is on an official visit to Washington, where he interacted with top political and US armed forces officials including the secretary of state and secretary of defence, and visited Pentagon.
In his meeting with US think tank members, General Asim Munir said Pakistan is looking to broaden bilateral ties with the US through long-term multi-domain partnership.
The four-star general pointed out that his interactions during the US visit with political and military leadership remained positive and forward-looking and will help bolster the relationship between the two sides.
He further maintained that Pakistan always stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades ensuring regional stability and global peace and security, and highlighted contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism.
ISPR quoting COAS further said that Pakistan will continue to fight till the logical end, in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.
In his meeting, Gen Asim also stressed upon the need for resolution of the Kashmir Issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC Resolutions. He termed IIOJK as an internationally accepted disputed area, saying no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the region.
He further called for immediate need to end the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two-state solution for enduring peace in the region.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
