Pakistan Army Chief, head of US Central Command discuss regional security, military ties

TAMPA BAY – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Centcom Headquarters at Tampa Bay in Florida and discussed a range of issues, including military ties and regional security with General Michael E. Kurilla, Commander of United States Central Command.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said COAS visited headquarters of US Central Command and held in-depth talks with Commander United States Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla.

During the high-level meeting, both sides shared detailed views over issues of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters.

The generals of the two armies shared views on avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between Centcom and Pakistan Army, ISPR said.

During the visit, Pakistan’s top general also visited Centcom Joint Operations Center.

Pakistan a major non-NATO ally: US

Biden led administration extended support to terrorism-hit Pakistan and hoped working with Islamabad on regional security and defence cooperation, calling Pakistan ‘major non-NATO ally’.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is in Washington where he interacted with key US government and military officials including Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, General Llyod J Austin (retd), the secretary of defence, Victoria Nuland, the deputy secretary of state, Jonathan Finer, the deputy national security adviser and General Charles Q Brown, the chairman of joint chiefs of staff.

COAS discussed matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues, and ongoing conflicts were discussed during the meetings.