USD to PKR: Rupee continues upward flight against US Dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee continued to strengthen against the high-flying US Dollar in the interbank market after experiencing back-to-back gains.

During the early house of trading, the local unit climbed by 0.17 percent and was quoted at 282.73, with a hike of Rs0.48.

In last trading session, the local currency recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.21 against the US dollar.

In the open market, the local unit remains unmoved against the greenback and hovered around 281.50.