Search

PakistanViral

Zaka Ashraf’s purported audio leak stirs new controversy about ‘favouritism in Pakistan Cricket’

Web Desk
10:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2023
Zaka Ashraf’s purported audio leak stirs new controversy about ‘favouritism in Pakistan Cricket’
Source: PCB

LAHORE – Another controversy shrouded Pakistan cricket as an alleged audio clip of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf went viral in which he can be heard discussing favouritism in national squad, and Babar Azam’s exit from captaincy.

The clip doing rounds on the internet, features three people including Zaka Ashraf who revealed Babar Azam’s decision to step down as skipper from all formats of cricket.

"Babar Azam told me to discuss the captaincy matter with his family, but he instead consulted with player agent Talha who advised the former to resign from all formats," said Zaka.

Zaka then allegedly said he did not pick Mohammad Rizwan as the captain for limited-overs cricket as he was also allegedly controlled by Talha.

Zaka Ashraf, Babar Azam audio leak

As the clip progressed, Zaka Ashraf defined Talha as player’s agent who allegedly has eight national team players under his control, and holds good relations with their families.

Zaka also agrees with a woman’s voice who opined that Shadab Khan remained part of the squad due to his friendship with Babar. Hassan Ali also played because of his friendship with Babar Azam, the man believed to be of Zaka further added.

The development comes a month after Babar Azam resigned as national team captain as Men in Green failed to advance in Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board then picked Shan Masood as the new test captain who is leading squad in the Australia series.

Babar Azam’s private chat leaked online

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:22 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan slapped with 10pc match fee fine over slow rate in ...

10:10 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief, head of US Central Command discuss regional ...

09:44 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan’s PM meets Kuwait’s new Emir, royal members to condole ...

04:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

How many registered voters are in Pakistan?

05:27 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan

10:06 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Army pays homage to 1971 war hero Lance Naik Mahfuz on ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:32 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Meet Turkey's first astronaut — Alper Gezeravci

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50 
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.5 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.8 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.27 761.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.3 36.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.46 927.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.66 743.66
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 75.5 76.2
Swedish Korona SEK 210.5 212.5
Swiss Franc CHF 27.56 27.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today gold price here - 19 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 December 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: