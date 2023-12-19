Zaka Ashraf’s purported audio leak stirs new controversy about ‘favouritism in Pakistan Cricket’

LAHORE – Another controversy shrouded Pakistan cricket as an alleged audio clip of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf went viral in which he can be heard discussing favouritism in national squad, and Babar Azam’s exit from captaincy.
The clip doing rounds on the internet, features three people including Zaka Ashraf who revealed Babar Azam’s decision to step down as skipper from all formats of cricket.
"Babar Azam told me to discuss the captaincy matter with his family, but he instead consulted with player agent Talha who advised the former to resign from all formats," said Zaka.
Zaka then allegedly said he did not pick Mohammad Rizwan as the captain for limited-overs cricket as he was also allegedly controlled by Talha.
Now those who were accusing Shahid Afridi that he made Shaheen Afridi captain & he ran an agenda against Babar Azam should owe an apology to Lala.Shahid Afridi was never involved in this propaganda. My hero is clear @SAfridiOfficial 🤜— Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) December 18, 2023
Never doubted you & never will.
Zaka Ashraf… pic.twitter.com/S3KvDWoifB
As the clip progressed, Zaka Ashraf defined Talha as player’s agent who allegedly has eight national team players under his control, and holds good relations with their families.
Zaka also agrees with a woman’s voice who opined that Shadab Khan remained part of the squad due to his friendship with Babar. Hassan Ali also played because of his friendship with Babar Azam, the man believed to be of Zaka further added.
The development comes a month after Babar Azam resigned as national team captain as Men in Green failed to advance in Cricket World Cup.
Pakistan Cricket Board then picked Shan Masood as the new test captain who is leading squad in the Australia series.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.