Zaka Ashraf’s purported audio leak stirs new controversy about ‘favouritism in Pakistan Cricket’

LAHORE – Another controversy shrouded Pakistan cricket as an alleged audio clip of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf went viral in which he can be heard discussing favouritism in national squad, and Babar Azam’s exit from captaincy.

The clip doing rounds on the internet, features three people including Zaka Ashraf who revealed Babar Azam’s decision to step down as skipper from all formats of cricket.

"Babar Azam told me to discuss the captaincy matter with his family, but he instead consulted with player agent Talha who advised the former to resign from all formats," said Zaka.

Zaka then allegedly said he did not pick Mohammad Rizwan as the captain for limited-overs cricket as he was also allegedly controlled by Talha.

Zaka Ashraf, Babar Azam audio leak

Now those who were accusing Shahid Afridi that he made Shaheen Afridi captain & he ran an agenda against Babar Azam should owe an apology to Lala.Shahid Afridi was never involved in this propaganda. My hero is clear @SAfridiOfficial 🤜

Never doubted you & never will.

Zaka Ashraf… pic.twitter.com/S3KvDWoifB — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) December 18, 2023

As the clip progressed, Zaka Ashraf defined Talha as player’s agent who allegedly has eight national team players under his control, and holds good relations with their families.

Zaka also agrees with a woman’s voice who opined that Shadab Khan remained part of the squad due to his friendship with Babar. Hassan Ali also played because of his friendship with Babar Azam, the man believed to be of Zaka further added.

The development comes a month after Babar Azam resigned as national team captain as Men in Green failed to advance in Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board then picked Shan Masood as the new test captain who is leading squad in the Australia series.