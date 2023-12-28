'Mother India' actor Sajid Khan passes away at 71 due to cancer

Renowned actor Sajid Khan, celebrated for his portrayal of the young Sunil Dutt in the iconic film 'Mother India,' breathed his last on December 22 at the age of 71, succumbing to his battle with cancer. The saddening news was confirmed by his son, Sammer, who shared the details of his father's prolonged struggle with the illness.
The late actor's journey extended beyond Indian cinema, leaving a mark in the global entertainment landscape. His legacy includes notable contributions to the United States and the Philippines, where he left an indelible impact through his work in the film 'Maya' and his participation in the TV show 'The Big Valley.'
Reflecting on his father's life, Sammer revealed, "He had been battling cancer for a while." Khan, adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber, was fostered by renowned filmmaker Mehboob Khan. Despite a period of relative inactivity in the film industry, Sajid Khan remained engaged in philanthropy, often visiting Kerala, where he eventually settled after remarrying.
"He used to come to Kerala quite often, and he liked it here. He remarried and settled here," shared Sammer, offering a glimpse into the later years of his father's life. The final rites for the late actor took place at Kerala's Kayamkulam Town Juma Masjid in Alappuzha district, where he was laid to rest.
Khan's cinematic legacy is deeply rooted in his portrayal of Young Birju in Mehboob Khan’s 'Mother India,' a role that garnered him widespread acclaim. Beyond India, his fame soared in the United States, particularly for his role alongside Jay North in the film 'Maya.' Additionally, he found recognition in the Philippines, featuring in films such as 'The Singing Filipina' and 'My Funny Girl,' and extending his influence to American television through his involvement in 'The Big Valley.' The global entertainment community mourns the loss of a versatile actor whose contributions resonated across borders.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
