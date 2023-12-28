'Mother India' actor Sajid Khan passes away at 71 due to cancer

Renowned actor Sajid Khan, celebrated for his portrayal of the young Sunil Dutt in the iconic film 'Mother India,' breathed his last on December 22 at the age of 71, succumbing to his battle with cancer. The saddening news was confirmed by his son, Sammer, who shared the details of his father's prolonged struggle with the illness.

The late actor's journey extended beyond Indian cinema, leaving a mark in the global entertainment landscape. His legacy includes notable contributions to the United States and the Philippines, where he left an indelible impact through his work in the film 'Maya' and his participation in the TV show 'The Big Valley.'

Reflecting on his father's life, Sammer revealed, "He had been battling cancer for a while." Khan, adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber, was fostered by renowned filmmaker Mehboob Khan. Despite a period of relative inactivity in the film industry, Sajid Khan remained engaged in philanthropy, often visiting Kerala, where he eventually settled after remarrying.

"He used to come to Kerala quite often, and he liked it here. He remarried and settled here," shared Sammer, offering a glimpse into the later years of his father's life. The final rites for the late actor took place at Kerala's Kayamkulam Town Juma Masjid in Alappuzha district, where he was laid to rest.

Khan's cinematic legacy is deeply rooted in his portrayal of Young Birju in Mehboob Khan’s 'Mother India,' a role that garnered him widespread acclaim. Beyond India, his fame soared in the United States, particularly for his role alongside Jay North in the film 'Maya.' Additionally, he found recognition in the Philippines, featuring in films such as 'The Singing Filipina' and 'My Funny Girl,' and extending his influence to American television through his involvement in 'The Big Valley.' The global entertainment community mourns the loss of a versatile actor whose contributions resonated across borders.