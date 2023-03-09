Feroze Khan’s new name leaves netizens perplexed

Whether its his on-screen life or off screen, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan never fails to grab the attention of his admirers incessantlty.
The Romeo Weds Heer actor made headlines once again but this time for his name on Instagram. The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 enjoys a massive following of 7.6 million of which many were at the edge of their seat when Khan made a slight change to his name from “Feroz Khan” to “Feroz Khan Abu Sultan”.
Social media users were initially startled as to what led to this change, however, the smartest of the lot believed that the Gul e Rana star attributed this change to his son Muhammad Sultan’s name thus associating himself with him.
The format of names written this way is quite common in Arabic culture where the father is/can be known by their child’s name as well.
Social media users had various reaction from appraisals to criticisms and concerns behind the change in his name.
The actor was previously stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea as he was grappling with the issue of his marital life where his ex-wife Aliza Sultan filed a case of domestic case against him. Despite the agonizing scandals swarming him, Khan kept his grace intact.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ishqiya , Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Habs, and Tich Button.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
