Feroze Khan’s new name leaves netizens perplexed

Whether its his on-screen life or off screen, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan never fails to grab the attention of his admirers incessantlty.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor made headlines once again but this time for his name on Instagram. The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 enjoys a massive following of 7.6 million of which many were at the edge of their seat when Khan made a slight change to his name from “Feroz Khan” to “Feroz Khan Abu Sultan”.

Social media users were initially startled as to what led to this change, however, the smartest of the lot believed that the Gul e Rana star attributed this change to his son Muhammad Sultan’s name thus associating himself with him.

The format of names written this way is quite common in Arabic culture where the father is/can be known by their child’s name as well.

Social media users had various reaction from appraisals to criticisms and concerns behind the change in his name.

The actor was previously stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea as he was grappling with the issue of his marital life where his ex-wife Aliza Sultan filed a case of domestic case against him. Despite the agonizing scandals swarming him, Khan kept his grace intact.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ishqiya , Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Habs, and Tich Button.