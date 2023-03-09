Search

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

Web Desk 08:32 AM | 9 Mar, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

This day brings you several opportunities for achievements in every aspect of your life. You need to continue to stay patient as it will bring you some great benefits and rewards in both your professional and private life. Be thankful for what you have achieved and gained.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may suffer due to bad temper and quick anticipation. You need to take care of your impulsive shopping behavior. Being in authoritative position, you need calming and relaxed approach at your place.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you are in for an amazing day with everything working out in your favor. Stay calm if something seems different from what you expected as it will be in your favor eventually. Your colleagues will agree to whatever you have to suggest and your boss will be in agreement. Travelling for work may be a good and enjoyable idea.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you do not worry as you will get many opportunities to better your skills. Your relationship status looks fine but there are some underlying currents that need to be addressed. Be smart and reflective on sensitive domestic affairs.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to be patient and keep going as you get closer to achieving your long-term goal, both in your personal and professional life. Your married life will bring prosperity and happiness to your life. Feel happy and contented.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, your neighbor will surprisingly prove to be useful. Your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, love is in the air for you and your partner as the stars seem to be in your favor. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Pay attention to all friends who have been ignored by you.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you need to stay away from some colleagues who like to judge others as they are likely to bring out your bad side. Your financial situation looks awesome. A walk in the open is advised to clear your head and to work on your breathing. Be optimist and practical minded.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, your health is not going to be in your favor today and it is more about your mental health which may trigger. You are looking for happiness but that is not possible until you do something for yourself. Be focused and attentive.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, life turns to be very testing and challenging so start reflecting on it. Keep focusing for completing tasks. Don’t become worried and upset. Follow suit certain laws and start becoming satisfied in life’s offering.Offer all rituals with passion and binding.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may be facing an authoritative and unwanted force in the office .This person will help you a great deal in managing many things that are stressing you out. Focus to deliver well and ignore the gossip in house. Stay blessed and stay happy.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you may try very hard to resist the temptation of spending money on several non-issue items so try to be a bit economical and sensible.Enjoy time with family at home or outing. Share alms or charity among the poor.

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.1 281.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 329 332
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095

