Former actress Noor Bukhari to contest Elections 2024

LAHORE – Former actress and model Noor Bukhari has jumped into politics and submitted nomination papers to contest in the upcoming elections.

The Ishq Positive star is taking part in elections, joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) – the new home of PTI deserters including Noor’s husband Aun Chaudhry.

After winning hearts, Noor decided to try luck in elections and she submitted her nomination papers from a reserved seat in Lahore.

Several showbiz faces are contesting the upcoming elections, despite the questions raised by the former ruling party. TikToker Sandal Khattak, and internet sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also submitted nomination papers.

In 2020, Noor re-married her ex-husband Aun Chaudhary. The couple first tied knot in 2012, and later separated before starting another chapter. Noor is said to be married over five times by now.