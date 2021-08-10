Pakistan rejects reports of crackdown on overseas dissidents

04:52 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tuesday categorically rejected the unsubstantiated media reports alleging Pakistan cracking down on overseas dissidents.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri  in a statement said that  "There is no question of any threat being made to any national of any state including Pakistan's own nationals living anywhere on any pretext whatsoever."

The FO spokesperson said the unsubstantiated allegations appeared to be part of the rather blatant ongoing misinformation campaign against Pakistan to malign the country and its state institutions.

"Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination," he said.

He expressed the country's strong commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression, which he said, was demonstrated by presence of scores of vibrant media channels and newspapers in the country.

"Provision of a platform for peddling of unsubstantiated and false narratives against Pakistan by any news outlet is indeed regrettable," he said.

Pakistan stands for peace in Afghanistan: Fawad Ch 11:35 AM | 10 Aug, 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Pakistan stands for peace in Afghanistan and ...

