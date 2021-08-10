Pakistan stands for peace in Afghanistan: Fawad Ch

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Pakistan stands for peace in Afghanistan and it has nothing to gain from conflict.

The minister took to twitter and wrote, “Pakistan stands for peace, we have nothing to gain from conflict. Infact, it is Kabul Govt that needs to answer for the daily instances of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan. Everyone knows People like HamdUllah works for whom... #AfghanPeaceProcess.”

Pakistan stands for peace, we have nothing to gain from conflict. Infact, it is Kabul Govt that needs to answer for the daily instances of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan. Everyone knows People like HamdUllah works for whom... #AfghanPeaceProcess — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 10, 2021

On Monday, the Pentagon once again blamed Islamabad for the Afghanistan situation. Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby stressed on the neighbours of Afghanistan to refrain from actions that jeopardize regional security.

He said US was having a dialogue with Pakistan over the alleged presence of safe havens for terrorists at the Pak-Afghan border, which he said were the sources of instability and insecurity in the region.