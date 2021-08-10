Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty to Switzerland  
Web Desk
12:08 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty to Switzerland  
The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 is going very well and former South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs couldn’t be happier to strap on his pads once again. 

In an interview, the Overseas Warriors player said he was enjoying his stay in Azad Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, likening it to Switzerland. 

“The scenery here is absolutely fantastic. I don’t know if you’ve been to Switzerland but it’s very similar to there,” he added. 

He spoke about what made him come to the KPL. He said that he was feeling very comfortable in Muzaffarabad and was looking forward to some great games. 

“It was a lovely opportunity by the KPL. The whole tournament structure, the draft. I am bloody excited. I hadn’t strapped the pads for a while so I thought why not?,” he added.

Gibbs said wherever an opportunity comes, he goes “I am my own boss”. 

When asked how it felt to play under Imad Wasim’s captaincy for the Overseas Warriors franchise, given he was his coach for the Karachi Kings franchise in the recently-held PSL, Gibbs chuckled. 

“I told him [Imad Wasim] he must go easy on me and not make me run so much,” he joked. “Otherwise, he will do twice as much in the next PSL.”

