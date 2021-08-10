Murad Rass warns action against unvaccinated school staff
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has directed all public and private schools to get teachers and other staff members vaccinated against coronavirus by August 22.
The provincial minister took to Twitter and shared a video message. Raas asked teachers and other staff members to get themselves vaccinated and submit their vaccination certificates at their concerned educational institutions.
“We have established monitoring teams and they will conduct random visits in schools to check vaccination certificates after August 22,” he added.
The minister warned that if any staff member of any school was found unvaccinated, authorities will close the school.
My message on Vaccination Certificates for all Private and Public Schools of Punjab. Please follow SOPs issued by Government. pic.twitter.com/FFtHljWGkm— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 9, 2021
Earlier, the Punjab School Education Department had ordered teachers, administration and other staff members, of all public and private schools falling under the department’s authority, to get vaccinated against coronavirus by August 21.
