Covid-19 takes 86 more lives in Pakistan 
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 10 Aug, 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent spike in Covid positivity ratio, Pakistan has recorded 86 new deaths and 3,884 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,004 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,075,504.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,669 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 967,073. The national positivity stands at 7.84percent.

At least 401,790 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 365,824 in Punjab 149,056 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 91,217 in Islamabad, 31,234 in Balochistan, 27,507 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,876 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,506 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,551,440 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan to ban train travel for unvaccinated ... 05:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday announced to bar unvaccinated passengers from traveling by train, starting October ...

