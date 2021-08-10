Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 August 2021
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 10 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,600 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,820 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,918 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,383.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,600 PKR 1,435
Karachi PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Islamabad PKR  110,650 PKR 1,435
Peshawar PKR  110,700 PKR 1,435
Quetta PKR  110,750 PKR 1,435
Sialkot PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Attock PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Gujranwala PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Jehlum PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Multan PKR  110,740 PKR 1,435
Bahawalpur PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Gujrat PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Nawabshah PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Chakwal PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Hyderabad PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Nowshehra PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Sargodha PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435
Faisalabad PKR  110,700 PKR 1,435
Mirpur PKR  110,600 PKR 1,435

