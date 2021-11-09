PM Imran urges world to avert humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan
12:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
PM Imran urges world to avert humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the international community has a moral obligation to avert humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said he had been warning of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and now the World Food Program Chief has also issued an alert. He said Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief to the neighboring country but international community must also act now.

“I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert. Pak will continue to provide all possible relief but int community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan ppl,” wrote Imran Khan.

