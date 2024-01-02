New Rapper In Town! Feroze Khan to drop latest rap song soon

Pakistan entertainment industry's acclaimed actor and model Feroze Khan has the best news for his fans on the joyous occasion of new year.

Feroze Khan, who showcased his impeccable acting skills in a number of commercially and critically successful television serials is also a gifted rapper with lyrics par excellence. Being a newbie in the music scene, Khan has so far released one song, Maangain Sabki Khair, which received positive reactions.

Taking to Instagram recently, the Gul-e-Rana actor shared a selfie and wished his fans a happy New Year and dropped the exciting news.

“Guys , wishing you all a happy new year #2024 all shine and prosperity [sic]” the up-and-coming singer wrote.

“Dropping my next rap on my YouTube channel soon” the star added and shared the link of the channel for his fans to subscribe.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Habs, and Tich Button.