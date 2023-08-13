Feroze Khan has a new drama in line and a message for critics

Search

Noor Fatima 10:46 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has some advice for all the critics out there fabricating stories for a "couple of bucks." The Gul-e-Rana famed actor with his unfiltered personality recently shared a video message for people mooching off of celebrity gossip.

On the set of his upcoming drama serial Khumar, the Khaani star made a short video highlighting the importance of respecting boundaries and letting other people live their life. 

"Its sad how people in these times they name other people dirty just for the sake of a few bucks," Khan began.

"Why can't we live and let live," he asked.

"Two people can be friends they can be emotionally or craft wise connected or be spiritually connected. Anything could be bringing them together," the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor emphasized.

"So why can't we live and let live? I think that would be really healthy and peaceful for the society," he remarked.

On the work front, Khan recently wrapped up Akhara which will air on Green Entertainment, and is all set for Khumar.

