Peshawar Weather Update: Check weather forecast, fog update for parts of KP

Web Desk
03:24 PM | 2 Jan, 2024
Peshawar Weather Update: Check weather forecast, fog update for parts of KP
People in country's northwestern region can expect chilly week as the wind chill will hit freezing temperatures in the region.

PMD, in its advisory, said mainly cold weather will prevail and mercury will drop sharply in the last couple of days.

As of Tuesday, there is no rain prediction for the provincial capital but several regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's hilly areas will have snow. 

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 16°C, while the temperature is expected to drop to 6 in the night. Humidity was recorded at around 45 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7-8km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 64, which is Poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over western Balochistan.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in western Balochistan and coastal areas of Makran.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -09, Skardu -08, Gupis -06, Gilgit and Kalat -04, Kalam, Hunza and Srinagar -03.

