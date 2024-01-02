Casualties reported as Japan Airlines plane carrying over 350 passengers catches fire

TOKYO - In a tragic turn of events, a Japan Airlines aircraft caught fire after it collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday.

Initial reports say that the Japan Airlines plane was carrying 367 passengers. The footage of the incident showed Japan Airlines flight JL516 engulfed in flames with a rescue operation underway.

Japan Airlines flight JL516, an Airbus A350 has collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda Airport. The aircraft is on fire with rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/BygfKxZBgh — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 2, 2024

As per the details, five crew members of the Cost Guard plane, a Bombardier-built Dash-8 maritime patrol plane, died in the incident while the passengers and crew aboard JL516 were safely evacuated through a slide.

First Visuals From Inside The Plane .

BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport#Japan #Tokyo #Japon pic.twitter.com/8lHvcVUsr2 — MOhammad ZAin (@Mohammadzain_) January 2, 2024

On the other hand, the initial details confirm that the collision involved one of Cost Guard's planes that was headed to Niigata airport to deliver aid to those caught up in an intense earthquake that struck on New Year's Day; the Japan Airlines' aircraft was an Airbus A350.

Japan's Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed the death of five of the coast guard aircraft's crew while the captain of the aircraft was injured.

The Tokyo Fire Department said at least 17 of the people evacuated from the passenger plane were injured. The airport was closed following the collision.

The minister said the cause of the accident was unclear and the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB), police and other departments would continue to investigate.

"The transport ministry will attempt to resume the operations of Haneda airport as soon as possible," Saito said.