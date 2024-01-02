Casualties reported as Japan Airlines plane carrying over 350 passengers catches fire

TOKYO - In a tragic turn of events, a Japan Airlines aircraft caught fire after it collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday.
Initial reports say that the Japan Airlines plane was carrying 367 passengers. The footage of the incident showed Japan Airlines flight JL516 engulfed in flames with a rescue operation underway.
Japan Airlines flight JL516, an Airbus A350 has collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda Airport. The aircraft is on fire with rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/BygfKxZBgh— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 2, 2024
As per the details, five crew members of the Cost Guard plane, a Bombardier-built Dash-8 maritime patrol plane, died in the incident while the passengers and crew aboard JL516 were safely evacuated through a slide.
First Visuals From Inside The Plane .— MOhammad ZAin (@Mohammadzain_) January 2, 2024
BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport#Japan #Tokyo #Japon pic.twitter.com/8lHvcVUsr2
On the other hand, the initial details confirm that the collision involved one of Cost Guard's planes that was headed to Niigata airport to deliver aid to those caught up in an intense earthquake that struck on New Year's Day; the Japan Airlines' aircraft was an Airbus A350.
Japan's Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed the death of five of the coast guard aircraft's crew while the captain of the aircraft was injured.
The Tokyo Fire Department said at least 17 of the people evacuated from the passenger plane were injured. The airport was closed following the collision.
The minister said the cause of the accident was unclear and the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB), police and other departments would continue to investigate.
"The transport ministry will attempt to resume the operations of Haneda airport as soon as possible," Saito said.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
