IN PICS: Imaan Mazari and Abdul Hadi Ali Chattha's walima reception

Shireen Mazari, a distinguished professor, former minister, and ex-politician, commands widespread recognition in Pakistan for her unwavering stances, profound knowledge encompassing law, history, and politics, and a distinctive flair for fashion.

Adding to her family's legacy, her daughter, Imaan Mazari, has carved her niche as a prominent human rights activist and lawyer. Imaan has dedicated years to advocating for victims of enforced disappearances, earning a reputation for her unapologetic and vocal stance on crucial issues.

The recent highlight in the Mazari family is Imaan's marriage to lawyer Abdul Hadi Ali Chattha, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life. Their intimate wedding, surrounded by close friends and family, exuded warmth and joy.

Amid the festivities, Mazari revelled in the celebratory atmosphere, particularly enjoying the Qawali night. The mother-daughter duo showcased a blend of grace and exuberance, reflecting the joyous occasion.

