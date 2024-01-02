Inside Aymen Saleem's dreamy walima ceremony

Aymen Saleem, acclaimed for her breakout role as Mishi in the popular Hum TV series "Chupke Chupke," swiftly ascended to stardom overnight, captivating audiences with her remarkable on-screen chemistry alongside Arslan Naseer.

The actress is currently embarking on a new chapter in her life, marked by the joyous union with her husband, Kamran Malik. The couple celebrated their nuptials with a series of extravagant wedding events, where Aymen's radiant presence and charm were evident throughout.

Saleem's wedding reception, held in grandeur last night, was a spectacle of elegance and grace. Opting for a stunning white ensemble designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, she exuded timeless beauty. Adorned with a glowy makeup look, Aymen appeared enchanting, while her husband, Kamran Malik, complemented her choice by also donning pristine white attire.

The couple's wedding festivities have taken the internet by storm, with their enchanting videos and pictures capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Previously, the newlywed diva stole the spotlight with her electric performances on the remix of the evergreen song Afreen Afreen originally sung by legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan at her Mehndi.