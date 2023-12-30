Meet Imaan Mazari's husband — Abdul Hadi Ali

Imaan Mazari, aka Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir), a human rights activist and lawyer in Pakistani legal system. She is the daughter of renowned Pakistani politician, strategist, analyst, and editor Dr Shireen Mazari.

Mazari recently got engaged and introduced her husband, Abdul Hadi Ali, on platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mazari's husband, Abdul Hadi Ali, by profession is purportedly a human rights lawyer, teacher, and executive director and Founder of Fair Trial Defenders — a non-profit human rights law firm that provides pro bono legal services.

With the lovebirds @ImaanZHazir & @HadiAli115 at the Rukhsati today - such a beautiful small reception celebrating them with close friends & family. Bohat Mubarak ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/4TEAkMJACI — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) December 29, 2023

Despite these professional affiliations, Ali's information is elusive on the internet as he maintained a low profile about his personal life with a notable absence of information regarding his family background, and other details.

Ali is a graduate of Newcastle Law School with a degree in law.